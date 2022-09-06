US army sends more equipment to its base in Iraq

Local sources in northeastern Syria on Tuesday reported the transfer of new US military equipment to Iraq.

The equipment, which included 20 armored vehicles, entered northern Iraq through the Al Waleed border crossing in Syria's Al-Hasakah province. The governments of Baghdad and Damascus consider the border crossing illegal.

Yesterday, the US army transferred 31 oil tankers that were stolen from Syrian oil wells to Iraqi territory through the Al Waleed crossing to be used in US military bases there.

The US entered Syria in September 2014 under the pretext of fighting ISIL terrorists, and until now, it continues its illegal presence in this country without having a specific role in destroying the terrorist group.

Damascus has repeatedly called the United States an occupier in letters to the United Nations and the Security Council and protested against the violation of its territorial integrity.

