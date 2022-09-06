US needs to abandon making excessive demands in talks

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the Iranian Government spokesman pointed to the JCPOA revival talks.

"The JCPOA talks are continuing and from the very beginning, we pursued 4 issues of guarantees, practical verifications, permanent removal of sanctions and the IAEA PMD issues regarding safeguards," Bahadori Jahromi said.

The spokesman added "We have never left the talks and nor will we leave them in the future."

He stressed that the United States should stop making excessive demands and give credible guarantees in the negotiations.

KI/AY/FNA 14010615000288