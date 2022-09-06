  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2022

Iran gov. spokesman

US needs to abandon making excessive demands in talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Th Iranian Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has called on Washington to give up making excessive demands in nuclear talks and stressed the need for giving concrete assurances to Iran on lifting of sanctions.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the Iranian Government spokesman pointed to the JCPOA revival talks.

"The JCPOA talks are continuing and from the very beginning, we pursued 4 issues of guarantees, practical verifications, permanent removal of sanctions and the IAEA PMD issues regarding safeguards," Bahadori Jahromi said.

The spokesman added "We have never left the talks and nor will we leave them in the future."

He stressed that the United States should stop making excessive demands and give credible guarantees in the negotiations.

