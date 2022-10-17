US sends trucks carrying stolen wheat, oil from Syria to Iraq

The US occupation forces looted on Monday new quantities of Syrian sources from al-Jazeera region and brought them out into northern Iraq.

Local sources in al-Ya’arubyia, East of Hasakah, said that a convoy of 92 tankers and trucks carrying stolen oil and wheat from al-Jazeera fields in nrotheast Syria, bringing them out through illegitimate al-Waleed crossing to northern Iraq, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The sources added that another convoy of 58 tankers loaded with stolen oil headed for northern Iraq through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiyah crossing.

According to the new figures of the Syrian Ministry of Oil, 70,000 barrels of Syrian oil are stolen daily by the US occupying forces and its mercenary forces in the eastern regions./PR

