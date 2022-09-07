  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 7, 2022, 12:40 PM

Iraq says fewer than 1000 ISIL terrorists left in country

Iraq says fewer than 1000 ISIL terrorists left in country

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Iraqi Counter-terrorism Service (CTS) stated that the number of ISIL elements remaining in the country is less than 1000.

The ISIL terrorists' potency has been reduced to guerrilla warfare only, Sabah al-Numan said on Tuesday, adding that ISIL has been weakened to an extent that it can do nothing but hide.

He also announced that CTS is cooperating with the Iraqi Kurdistan region to fight against terrorism and carry out some important operations.

Saying that ISIL has not revealed the name of its new leader yet, al-Numan noted, "We've gathered some information about the new leader of ISIL. ISIL cannot control any place and cannot stay anywhere."

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

MP/TSN2770775

News Code 191149
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191149/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News