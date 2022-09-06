Iran not to accept loopholes, ambiguities in Vienna talks

"It’s clear that #Iran will not accept loopholes and ambiguities. I am not sure that #EU forgot who is responsible for the current situation. Despite the complicated character of int. relations participants in the #ViennaTalks demonstrated so far the ability to be pragmatic," Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations wrote in his Twitter account.

Mikhail Ulyanov made the remark in reply to the adviser to the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks Mohammad Marandi who had tweeted, "Borrell is a US ally & forgets that the reason for these negotiations are western violations of the JCPOA & maximum pressure sanctions targeting Iranian citizens even as Iran was in full compliance. Iran will not accept loopholes & ambiguities. The US is imposing costs on the EU."

Earlier on Monday, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, "EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is less optimistic about reaching a quick agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than only a short while ago."

“I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before … about the prospects of closing the deal right now,” he told reporters in Brussels, according to Reuters.

In August, the European Union presented what it has described as a “final text” to a renewed deal. Iran submitted a response to the draft last week, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as “reasonable“. Washington claims that it is reviewing Iran's response to its own response to the EU proposed text.

