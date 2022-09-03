Deal could be reached within 2 or 3 days if US honest

Referring to Iran's response to the European Union's proposal to revive the JCPOA, Marandi in an interview with Qatari Alaraby TV stressed that the US should assure Iran not to repeat history again because it had violated and ripped the agreement before.

Saying that Trump's policies must not continue, Marandi added that Iran will not allow the previous things to happen again.

"Everyone knows that Tehran adhered to the agreement, but Washington violated it," he added.

In August, the European Union presented what it has described as a “final text” to a renewed deal. Iran submitted a response to the draft last week, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has described as “reasonable“.

The US State Department Spokesperson on August 24 said that the Biden administration sent its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft agreement that would restore the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani announced that after receiving the US response, the expert team of the Islamic Republic of Iran mulled over it carefully and after evaluating it at different levels, Iran's responses were compiled and delivered to the coordinator on Thursday night.

