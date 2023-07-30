  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 30, 2023, 3:28 PM

In fear of Hezbollah;

Zionist regime reinforcing troops on Lebanese border

Zionist regime reinforcing troops on Lebanese border

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The army of the Zionist regime is reportedly reinforcing its troops in the northern borders of the occupied territories due to fears of attacks by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

Following recent remarks by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah about the strength and capabilities of the resistance movement, the Israeli army will strengthen its forces in the northern borders, Sama news agency reported, citing a report by the  Zionist regime’s Channel 13.

The regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday with minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant and other Israeli war commanders, the report added.

On Saturday, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah would respond to any “stupid act” by the Zionist regime.

“When the Zionists or any enemy put us before two choices, we will always reject humiliation,” he said.

The Hezbollah leader also called the Zionist regime “a falsehood, a source of corruption in the region, and a cancerous gland,” asserting that the region will not rest until this cancerous gland is uprooted.

Nasrallah’s remarks came two days after Israel’s so-called security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with more than one thousand settlers, stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds, in yet another act of desecration

MNA/IRN

News Code 203961
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News