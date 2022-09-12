  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2022, 3:25 PM

Turkish FM warns Greece of consequences of provocative acts

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister on Monday warned Greece to not venture on behalf of someone else's interests, saying that otherwise, Athens will suffer the consequences.

Turkey’s top diplomat during a speech in Ankara’s Haymana district on the Battle of Sakarya underlined that Ankara was trying to continue relations in a neighborly manner in the Aegean but that Athens’ provocative acts persisted, Daily Sabah reported.

"This is a warning to our neighbor Greece," he underlined. "Don't be someone else's tool. Do not continue the provocations because Turkey’s friendship is ancient and its hostility is grave. Keep that in mind too," he warned.

"With our humanitarian and enterprising foreign policy we continue to protect our rights and interests at all platforms," the Turkish FM said.

Çavuşoğlu’s words come amid heightened tensions between the two Mediterranean neighbors.

