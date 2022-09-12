Turkish FM warns Greece of consequences of provocative acts

Turkey’s top diplomat during a speech in Ankara’s Haymana district on the Battle of Sakarya underlined that Ankara was trying to continue relations in a neighborly manner in the Aegean but that Athens’ provocative acts persisted, Daily Sabah reported.

"This is a warning to our neighbor Greece," he underlined. "Don't be someone else's tool. Do not continue the provocations because Turkey’s friendship is ancient and its hostility is grave. Keep that in mind too," he warned.

"With our humanitarian and enterprising foreign policy we continue to protect our rights and interests at all platforms," the Turkish FM said.

Çavuşoğlu’s words come amid heightened tensions between the two Mediterranean neighbors.

MNA/PR