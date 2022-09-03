Iran neutralized US criminal plans in different countries

Addressing the participants of the Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly Summit, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that confronting the arrogant system is one of the honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the Shia Muslims.

The 7th Summit of Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly is being held in Tehran and Mashhad until September 4, 2022, with the presence of guests from more than 110 countries.

Describing the Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly as an important and great center, the Leader, in this meeting, noted that this center is affiliated with the Ahl-ul-Bayt (family of prophet Muhammad (PBUH)), and this family has unparalleled greatness and popularity in the Islamic world.

According to Leader's remarks, the members of this assembly have a great duty to represent a good image from Ahl-ul-Bayt to the Muslims.

Ayatollah Khamenei also stressed that Ahl-ul-Bayt World must become a base for spreading the teachings of Ahl-ul-Bayt in order to represent such a good image.

The followers of Ahl-ul-Bayt are proud that they have taken the most important step in confronting the system of arrogance and domination, Ayatollah Khamenei underscored.

Shia Muslims are proud of standing against the arrogant powers who interfere in the affairs of countries, governments, and nations in a cruel and tyrannical manner, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said.

The Leader went on to say that the flag of the Islamic Republic is the same flag as the Ahl-ul-Bayt and the flag of the prophets.

Referring to "justice and spirituality" as the two words written on the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Leader said that when a country raises the flag of justice and spirituality, it is natural that the arrogant powers will oppose such a system.

Therefore, the opposition and confrontation of the arrogant countries with the Islamic Republic is a natural issue, the Leader explained.

Stating that the United States is at the head of the front of arrogance, the Leader said, "Inspired by the holy Quran, Imam Khomeini called on Muslims to put aside unreal dividing lines within Islamic societies and accept only one dividing line, which is the demarcation of the Islamic world with disbelief and arrogance."

On this basis, Iran has always invited all Islamic countries to disregard issues such as Shia and Sunni, Arab and non-Arab, and other dividing lines.

According to such a belief, support for Palestine was placed on the agenda of the Islamic Revolution from the very first days, and Imam Khomeini stood by the Palestinian issue with all his strength.

The Leader also said that encouraging other nations to stand up against bullying will make arrogant power angry.

Neutralizing US' criminal plans in different countries, for example defeating ISIL has caused Iranophobia and Shia-phobia propaganda and accusing Iran of interfering in other countries, he added.

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic does not interfere in the affairs of other countries, he said that such accusations are due to the inability of the arrogant powers in preventing the significant progress of the Islamic system.

The Leader also called on all Muslims to be aware of the plots of the great devil, the United States, who seek to make division between Shia and Sunni Muslims.

RHM/