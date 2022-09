TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on Saturday received the members of the 7th Summit of Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly.

The 7th Summit of Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly is being held in Tehran and Mashhad until September 4, 2022, with the presence of guests from more than 110 countries.