"Dream about Sohrab" to be screened at Moscow Intl Film Fest

After participating at the Indian Film Festival, this is the second international appearance of Dream about Sohrab.

Moscow Festival is one of the prestigious festivals of the world that the 43rd edition of which will be held from April 22 to 29, 2021.

“Dream about Sohrab" depicts some aspects of the life of the Iranian poet and painter Sohrab Sepehri.

Sepehri (1928-1980) is second only to poet Nima Yushij, who is known for his pure style of blank verse.

As a talented artist and a gifted poet, Sepehri came to prominence with the publication of his collection “The Water’s Footfall” in 1965.

His works have been translated into the English, French, Italian and Spanish languages. His paintings have been the most expensive works sold at the Tehran Auction over the past few years.

Sepehri died of leukemia in Tehran in 1980.

