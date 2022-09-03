  1. World
PMF forces counter ISIL terrorists in Samarra (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces or Units (PMU or PMF) repelled an attack by the ISIL terrorists and made them flee in the south of Samarra on Saturday.

According to the reports by local Iraqi media, ISIL terrorists planned to carry out an attack on the positions of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) in the south of Samarra the capital of Saladin province, 124 kilometers from Baghdad.

The 42nd Brigade of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced in a statement that the clashes took place in the Sayed Gharib area in the south of Samarra and the terrorists were trying to pass through this area to carry out terrorist attacks against military and civilian positions but PMF forces stopped them and made them flee the scene.

