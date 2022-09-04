Bomb explosion leaves 5 Iraqi army forces martyred, injured

The bomb which exploded in the path of an Iraqi army convoy in Diyala province on Saturday killed an Iraqi soldier and injured 4 others.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources reported that Iraqi fighter jets have targeted ISIL positions in Kirkuk.

They also reported that fierce clashes broke out between PMU forces and ISIL terrorists in the mountainous areas of Hamrin in Diyala which led to the killing and wounding of at least six terrorists.

News sources on Friday night reported that three Iraqi army forces have been injured in a suicide bombing of terrorists in Al Anbar province.

A security source reported that the Iraqi army forces were chasing terrorists in a desert in Al Anbar province when a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The perpetrator of the attack was killed, the source added.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

