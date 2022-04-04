Commander hails achievements in pin-pointing missiles field

Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Monday in a meeting with a group of army commanders that "The Islamic Revolution of Iran, with its clear might, has made the veto-holding countries look for a way to meet our demands in the negotiations."

The commander added that the Islamic Republic of Iran's might comes from three basic factors which include its strong leadership at the top of the establishment, who is connected to the Infallible Imams(AS); is the liberatory school of Islam; and the people, of whom the armed forces are a part.

Further commenting on the might of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Heidari said, "The combat capabilities of the Army Ground Forces have increased dramatically and we have reached the highest level of achievements in the field of pin-pointing missiles."

