Iran has no restrictions for boosting ties with Brazil: FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with the Brazilian deputy Foreign Minister Kenneth Nobrega on Monday.

Referring to the long history of Iran-Brazil relations, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the current Iranian government attaches great importance to developing relations with Latin American countries and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not have any restrictions on the comprehensive development of relations with Brazil.

The top Iranian diplomat also emphasized that it is necessary for the public sector of the two countries to support and help to solve the problems of the private sector in the field of developing commercial and economic relations.

The Brazilian side, for his part, stressed that his country eyes on developing ties with Iran.

He also emphasized the importance of increasing the exchange of political delegations between Tehran and Brasilia.

MP/14010607001186