Iran, Brazil take giant stride in developing mining coop.

Hossein Gharibi made the remarks on Wednesday in “IBRAM” Mining Congress held in Belo Horizonte city in Brazil through video conference.

“With the coordination made in this regard, the mining and economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Brazil will be strengthened more than before," he added.

He went on to say that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries declined in recent years due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two countries of Iran and Brazil enjoy rich mining and mineral reserves in a way that a major part of the revenues of the two countries is related to selling mining and mineral products, the envoy emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Gharibi pointed to the Mining Exhibition in Belo Horizonte city of Brazil, which was opened on Monday, and stated that constructive talks were exchanged between Iranian and Brazilian delegations as well as with other participants in the Congress.

In this exhibition, more than 200 leading Brazilian and foreign companies showed their latest achievements to the public view, he added.

He expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Brazil would further expand their cooperation in all areas in line with securing the interests of the two countries.

