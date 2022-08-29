Iran ready to expand economic ties with Bolivia

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Freddy Mamani who has traveled to Iran to attend the first joint economic commission and the fourth meeting of political consultations between the two countries.

Referring to the importance of relations between Iran and South America, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the development of cooperation with Bolivia is important for Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister announced the readiness of the private sector of Iran to develop economic relations with Bolivia, implement infrastructure projects in this country, export technical and engineering services to Bolivia, and increase bilateral trade in areas of mutual interest, including agriculture.

Freddy Mamani, for his part, emphasized the need for cooperation and solidarity between the two countries to strengthen multilateralism and strengthen international peace and security.

He also described Iran's capabilities and high capacities in the fields of industry, science, technology, and medicine as noticeable and considered the holding of the joint economic commission of the two countries as an important opportunity for the development of relations between the two countries.

Visiting the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Freddy Mamani also met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Sunday evening.

ZZ/5575649