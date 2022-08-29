Iranian, Iraqi FMs hold meeting in Tehran

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who traveled to Tehran on Monday morning, held a meeting with the Iranian foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This is the second visit of the Iraqi foreign minister to Iran in the past six months. On April 13, the Iraqi Foreign Minister met with his Iranian counterpart during his trip to Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, the spokesman for Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Al-Sahaf in a brief statement announced the country's Foreign Minister's travel to Iran.

The developments in Iraq and its mediation on relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are likely to be addressed in the meetings with Iranian officials during the visit.

