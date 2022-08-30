Iran seriously determined to develop relations with Brazil

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in his meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Brazil for the Middle East, Europe, and African Affairs Kenneth Nóbrega in Tehran within the framework of the 11th round of the Political Consultations between Iran and Brazil.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional, and international ties and also issues of mutual interests.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister pointed to the recent developments in the international arena including the Ukraine war and emphasized that Iran is against war in any country.

Bagheri Kani lashed out at the unilateralism in the international arena, adding that multilateralism has presently been overshadowed among countries that can determine the conditions and requirements of the new world’s order.

Emphasizing the strength, dynamism, and weakness of the hard- and soft components of Iran's power, Bagheri Kani reiterated that Iran's presence in the political and security fields of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its role in emerging economies of BRICS Plus (including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Korea) have made Iran a partner in international decision-making in the political and security fields.

He went on to say that Iran has significantly promoted the position of multilateralism in international equations.

The Brazilian side, for his part, pointed to the potential political and economic capacities between the two countries of Iran and Brazil and emphasized the serious determination of Iran for the all-out development of relations with Brazil as a reliable partner.

MA/5576823