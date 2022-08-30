Reestablishment of Iran-Saudi ties benefits regional security

Raeisi lauded Iraq’s positive role in regional developments, saying, “The initiatives offered and measures taken by Iraq to improve cooperation among regional countries free from foreign meddling play an effective role in bolstering regional collaboration.”

The President noted that five rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, which were mediated by Iraq, were positive and useful, emphasizing that implementation of agreements reached in those talks would pave the way for further promotion of the two sides’ interactions.

“Reestablishment and further bolstering of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be in the interest of the regional security,” Iran’s president said.

Raeisi also emphasized that establishment of security and stability in Iraq would be only possible through dialogue among all political groups on the basis of the country's constitution and with the goal of forming a new government.

Hussein, for his part, commended Iran’s uninterrupted support for the establishment of stability and security in Iraq, saying his country will continue efforts to improve Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia.

Iraq has hosted five rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran at the level of intelligence and security heads since last April, the the Iraqi foreign minister added.

ZZ/