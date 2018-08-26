'Chocolate' to go on screen at IFF - San Francisco

"Everything started from a box of chocolate. I mean, I was a kid ...! Chocolate is the most romantic taste of the world, even when you are a kid, but ...," the story of the movie reads.

The film stars Shabnam Moghaddam, Nasser Hashemi, Mohammad-Reza Hedayati and Arzhang Amirfazli.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF), the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, with no affiliation to any political or religious organizations, launched in 2008, is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. IFF is also a platform for the Iranian filmmakers living around the globe to express their vision and talent through the artistic medium of film. Iranian Film Festival (IFF) was established to support the Iranian film and culture in the Iranian-American community of the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

It will be held on September 22-23 in San Francisco.

