JCPOA talks aim at removing sanctions, accusations

The basis of negotiations on Iran's nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was to remove the accusations of the enemies who regularly raise new ones against the country, Eslami told reporters during his visit to Lorestan province, west of Iran.

The sanctions imposed on the country under these pretexts [accusations] should have been removed with JCPOA negotiations, he added.

Now, the goal of the [Vienna] negotiations is to remove the sanctions so that the Iranian people can benefit from the economic benefits [of the talks], the AEOI chief underlined.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

