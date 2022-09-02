Iranian, Omani FMs discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA on phone

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, latest developments in the region and world as well as issues of mutual interests.

While expressing his thanks to Omani counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian briefed Foreign Minister of Oman on the latest developments pertinent to the negotiations on the removal of sanctions and also last night’s response sent by Iran to EU Coordinator.

Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously determined to reach a stable, lasting and strong agreement, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized.

Omani foreign minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the active and constructive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed hope that Vienna talks would achieve the expected results with the cooperation and interaction of all parties.

MA/5579638