  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2021, 9:45 AM

Bolivian, Brazilian FMs call for expanding ties with Iran

Bolivian, Brazilian FMs call for expanding ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – In separate messages, Bolivian and Brazilian foreign ministers congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment and start of work as Iran FM.

In a message on Tuesday, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for gaining the Iranian Parliament’s confidence vote, wishing him success in his new post.

He also stressed that the Bolivian government is eager to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and social fields, and the scientific innovations to serve the interests of the two nations.

Bolivian, Brazilian FMs call for expanding ties with Iran

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França also sent a congratulatory message to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

He expressed hope that in order to expand the long-standing bilateral relations under Amir-Abdollahian, the two countries will dynamize their bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation, including in the agricultural field.

ZZ/FNA14000623000952

News Code 178679
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178679/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News