Bolivian, Brazilian FMs call for expanding ties with Iran

In a message on Tuesday, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for gaining the Iranian Parliament’s confidence vote, wishing him success in his new post.

He also stressed that the Bolivian government is eager to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and social fields, and the scientific innovations to serve the interests of the two nations.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco França also sent a congratulatory message to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

He expressed hope that in order to expand the long-standing bilateral relations under Amir-Abdollahian, the two countries will dynamize their bilateral trade and comprehensive cooperation, including in the agricultural field.

ZZ/FNA14000623000952