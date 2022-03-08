Revival of cultural ties between Iran, Bolivia ‘essential’

Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with Bolivian Ambassador to Iran Romina Guadalupe Pérez Ramos in Tehran on Tuesday and stressed the need to revive cultural relations between Iran and Bolivia.

During the meeting, the Iranian culture minister emphasized that a comprehensive cultural agreement must be pursued between the two countries.

Referring to Bolivia's history of struggle against occupiers and Global Arrogance, he said that oppression of occupiers and colonialists in Latin America in different centuries is a bitter experience that, unfortunately, it is experienced throughout history.

Esmaeili emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran appreciates the courageous and independence-seeking positions of Bolivia.

Islamic Revolution has a cultural nature and in the years of struggle and after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian leaders have placed special emphasis on cultural issues.

Studies show that a comprehensive cultural agreement between the two countries leads to the systematization of joint cultural relations between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Esmaeili stressed the need to expand cultural and artistic relations between the two countries and stated, “In recent years, interest in studying Latin American culture, including Bolivia, has increased considerably, which should be emphasized in the draft text of the agreement on cultural cooperation between the two countries."

Bolivian envoy to Iran, for her part, placed special emphasis on the expansion of cultural relations between the two countries and said, “We are after expanding and developing relations between the two countries within the framework of signing and sealing the cultural agreement.”

Bolivia is ready to hold cultural events with various artistic themes to introduce the culture and identity of Iran and Bolivia to the nations of both countries, the envoy added.

