Iran ease past India at 2022 Asian Men U20 Volleyball C'ship

Iran, who have already defeated Japan in Pool B, booked their place in quarterfinals round and will play their next rivals on Friday.

The 2022 Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship is the 21st edition of the Asian Men's U20 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Bahrain Volleyball Association (BVA).

The tournament is being held in Riffa, Bahrain from Aug. 22 to 29.

This tournament serves as qualification tournament for 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

The top two teams will book their places at the World Championship.

MA/TT