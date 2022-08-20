Syria's Assad, Turkey's Erdogan to likely meet in Uzbekistan

The leader of the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) Doğu Perinçek is going to visit Syria as a political and diplomatic delegation soon and meet and hold talks with the president of the country, Bashar al-Assad.

According to the reports, Perinçek will be accompanied by a number of former ministers and veteran diplomats on his trip to Syria, and a report of the trip will be submitted to the Turkish authorities.

The ways to restore relations, the joint fight against terrorism in northern Syria, and the return of refugees will be among the issues will be discussed during the trip.

In March 2015, Perinçek met with the President of Syria and a number of Damascus officials as the head of a delegation.

Also, based on the information obtained by Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the presidents of the two countries will probably meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO) in Uzbekistan if the results of the meeting [Turkish delegation with Syrian President] are positive.

The 2022 annual summit of the SCO Heads of State Council will be held on September 15-16 in Samarkand.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that during his trip to Sochi, Putin asked him to participate in the Shanghai meeting, and he would probably participate.

According to Tasnim, Putin also has asked Bashar al-Assad to attend the Shanghai meeting, and if Assad participates in the meeting, a meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Syria will be probably held.

Recently, the Turkish media and political and party officials have been talking about the need to restore relations between Ankara and Damascus, and the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations is one of the ways out of Ankara's internal and external problems, as well as bringing peace and stability to the region.

