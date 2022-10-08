Iran stresses necessity for OPEC+ countries cooperation

In the meeting was held at Iran's mission compound and on the sidelines of the 33rd meeting of OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministers (OPEC Plus) in Vienna, the two sides reviewied the latest OPEC developments following the decisions of the current meeting.

The two sides emphasized the necessity of OPEC+ countries' cooperation in light of the current international developments and the oil market.

Haitham Al Ghais also appreciated the effective and constructive cooperation of the Iranian side in the meeting and expressed hope that the cooperation will continue in the future.

Mohsen Naziri Asl was appointed as Iran's new representative in Vienna-based international organizations as well as Iran's representative in the International; Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in August replacing Kazem Gharibabadi.

