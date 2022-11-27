Marandi says he warned westerners on winter's approach

“Pro-western Iranian liberals are angry because during nuclear negotiations in Vienna I warned westerners that winter is coming. My truthful response to their psychological warfare,” Seyyed Mohammad Marandi, advisor to the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"My truthful response to their psychological warfare," he also wrote, adding, "Western elites/negotiators claimed that Iran needs a deal, but that they could do without one."

Marandi's tweet came in reaction to the article entitled “Frozen Out” by the British weekly newspaper, The Economist.

This article has warned that Europe is facing a persistent energy and geopolitical crisis which will endanger its global position.

Earlier in September, Marandi had urged Washington to understand the Europan countries' energy crisis and provide credible guarantees to Tehran to reach an agreement in the talks ASAP.

