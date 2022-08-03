Hezbollah ready to help Lebanon import Iranian fuel

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Tuesday that Hezbollah, since its emergence, has been a Resistance movement in the various fields on the path of Imam Hussein (PBUH), Al-Manar reported,

Addressing the Hezbollah Central Ashura mourning ceremony in Dahiyeh, Nasrallah said that the United States and ‘Israel’ represent the devil, adding that the struggle in face of the US schemes will continue.

Nasrallah highlighted the media warfare waged against the Resistance supporters who are being falsely told that the Resistance is starving them, underlining the importance of steadfastness in this regard.

Hezbollah chief underscored the anniversary of the false US promise to allow Lebanon to import Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity, asking why the Lebanese allies of the Persian Gulf countries do not ask Saudi and UAE to provide Lebanon with oil.

Nasrallah reiterated Hezbollah's readiness to help the Lebanese state import Iranian fuel, lashing out at the negative comments of some political parties who have shown indifference about the agonies of the Lebanese people.

Hezbollah Secretary General pointed out that the latest round of talks between the Lebanese officials and the US mediator Amos Hochstein is reportedly positive, underlining that the stance of the Resistance and that of the state are in harmony regarding rejecting the Israeli procrastination.

ZZ/PR