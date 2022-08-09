Hezbollah proved its adherence to Imam Hussein in 40 years

Addressing mourners on the night of Ashura in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah renewed his pledge of allegiance to follow the path of Imam Hussein (AS).

Nasrallah said, "We renew our pledge allegiance to Imam Hussein (AS) under all hardships including siege, hunger, murder, psychological warfare, threats of assassination."

Hezbollah, over the last 40 years, has proved its adherence to the path of Imam Hussein (AS), the path of sacrifice and loyalty.

The Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah also appreciated all those who participated in the mourning ceremonies of the third Shia Imam.

He also thanked the security forces and the Lebanese army for establishing security and supporting these gatherings.

