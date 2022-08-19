Iran finishes 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in third place

The closing ceremony of the Games, with the participation of 4,200 athletes from 54 countries, was held at the Selçuk University 15 July Stadium. The ceremony started with the hoisting of the Turkish flag accompanied by the National Anthem. After the flags of the participating countries were paraded, light and fireworks displays were held.

Turkey finished top the standing with 341 medals, including 145 golds, 107 silvers and 89 bronzes, Tehran Times reported.

Uzbekistan placed second with 158 medals, including 51 golds, 42 silvers and 65 bronzes.

Iran picked up 133 medals to finish third. The Iranian sportspersons claimed 39 gold medals, 44 silver medals and 50 bronze medals.

Iran had sent 257 athletes to the Games.

The Iranian delegation also came third in the previous edition held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

KI/TT