"Americans occupied Afghanistan for 20 years and led this country to destruction," said the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi in an interview with IRIB.

"The Americans did not allow a professional army to be formed in Afghanistan. The Americans wanted a government and an army that was completely dependent on them to justify their presence in Afghanistan," he added.

