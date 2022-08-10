Gov. seeks to end shortcomings in aerospace field: Raeisi

Iranian president Ebrahim Reisi made the remarks in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday in reference to the successful launch of the "Khayyam" satellite.

The President thanked Iranian experts who made the satellite and control the data it is sending.

Raeisi also said that Iran seeks to make up for scientific shortcomings, adding that the country will witness the unveiling of new achievements in the field in near future.

He further pointed to the anniversary of the national Journalist' Day and thanked the efforts made by the journalists in giving information to the society.

He called on his cabinet members to cooperate constructively with the media to give accurate information on his government's actions in all fields to the people.

The Iranian president referred to naming the 18th of August as Holy Shrine Defender Martyrs Day in the official calendar of the country and said that the martyrs who defend the sacred shrines are the guardians of Islam, who defended values while they become martyred.

AY/ 5559931