Russia will launch a satellite on behalf of Iran into space in August. 9, the Roscosmos space agency said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The aircraft, a remote sensing satellite called "Khayyam" will be sent into orbit by Soyuz rocket, Roscosmos said.

The State Space Corporation "Roscosmos" is a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs, and aerospace research.

RHM/PR