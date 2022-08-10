'Khayyam' shining page in history of Iran’s scientific honors

"The launch of the Khayyam satellite into space is the Iranian scientists’ latest aerospace achievement, which serves peaceful purposes, and is yet another shining page in the history of Islamic Iran’s scientific honors," wrote Nasser Kan'ani in a tweet on Tuesday referring to the launch of the Iranian satellite 'Khayyam' into orbit from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

"The brilliant path of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s scientific and technological advancements continues forward, despite the enemies’ sanctions and maximum pressure," he added.

Iranian “Khayyam” satellite has been launched into orbit from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking what Iran called the beginning of "strategic" aerospace cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Equipped with a Fregat upper stage, the Khayyam satellite was sent into orbit on Tuesday by Soyuz-2.1b rocket, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in neighboring Kazakhstan.

First telemetry data from the Khayyam satellite are reportedly received at the Iranian Space Agency's (ISA) Mahdasht space base.

According to the reports, the satellite will be placed in an orbit of 500 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. It will send high-resolution images four times a day. Imagery from Khayyam will be used to monitor Iran’s borders and improve the country’s capabilities in management and planning in the fields of agriculture, natural resources, environment, mining, and natural disasters.

