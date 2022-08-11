President Raeisi arrives in Kerman province

In continuation of trips to different provinces across Iran, President Ebrahim Raeisi as his new provincial tour arrived in Kerman province at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Raeisi's trip to Kerman is scheduled to continue until Friday night.

Several Iranian ministers, vice presidents, and special representatives are accompanying Raeisi on his trip to Kerman to prepare a report on the problems and capacities of the province.

The Iranian President is set to hold two meetings with the local people of Kerman, one today evening and one tomorrow. He is also set to attend a press conference with the attendance of journalists.

The specialized meetings of the president, including the meeting to review the economic issues of the province, with emphasis on the field of mines, are going to be held in the presence of ministers.

The administrative council is another meeting that will be held in the presence of the president.

