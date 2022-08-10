Iran, Kazakhstan stress expansion of bilateral ties

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Isa Zarepour met and conferred with the Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baghdat Mussin.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to further broaden bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest in telecommunications, information technology, and space engineering fields.

Cooperation in the development of a smart government in Iran, [ Kazakhstan is one of the advanced countries in the electronic government field], and also cooperation in space industries, including the space infrastructures of both countries, scientific and research cooperation in the space field, and manufacturing joint satellites were among the issues of discussion.

Zarepour in the meeting also officially invited his Kazakh counterpart for a visit to Iran at his earliest convenient opportunity, which was accepted by him.

ZZ/5559637