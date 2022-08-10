Belarus air defense troops to hold drills inside Russia

"The combat training exercise will run in two stages: in the areas of the exercise on the territory of the Republic of Belarus on August 9-11 and within the boundaries and the airspace of the Ashuluk practice range on August 22-25," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills will involve the Belarusian military personnel and armaments, military and special vehicles of aviation, air defense and radio-technical units and the combat teams of the republic’s Military Academy.

The republic’s troops will redeploy to the Ashuluk training ground in southern Russia by rail and military transport aircraft, the ministry said.

