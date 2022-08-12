EU admits it applies double standards to Ukraine, Palestine

The Middle East conflict is not in the EU’s hands, he said, pointing the finger at the US.

“We are often criticized for double standards. But international politics is to a large degree about applying double standards. We do not use the same criteria for all problems,” he told El Pais newspaper, as cited on Thursday, Russia Today reported.

Earlier in the interview, Borrell had said that supporting Kyiv against Moscow was a “moral imperative” for Western nations.

“Resolving the situation with those people trapped in an open-air prison, which Gaza is, is not in the hands of the EU,” the diplomat said. He called the squalid living conditions in Gaza “scandalous” and “a shame,” but would not be drawn on the origins of the humanitarian crisis.

Gaza is under a blockade by Israel, which claims it is the only way to confront the Palestinian resistance, who hold power in the area. The latest hostilities, during which Israel fought against the Islamic Jihad group, occurred this month and ended in a truce on Monday.

Borrell explained that “there is no solution to the Middle East conflict without a very strong commitment on the part of the US.” Many attempts were made in the past, but at the moment there appears to be no path forwards, he concluded.

The US has demonstrated unwavering support of the Zionist Israeli regime, even as it continued building illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories and took other actions that antagonized the Palestinian people.

