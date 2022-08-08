Iran summons German charge d'affaires over Quran desecration

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani announced on Monday that, in absence of German ambassador to Iran, charge d’affaires of the Germany Embassy was summoned by the Director of the First Department for Western Europe at the Foreign Ministry called in the diplomat on Monday to voice Tehran’s vehement denunciation of the sacrilege of Islam’s holy book in front of the Islamic Center of Hamburg as a clear example of hate-mongering, violence, and extremism.

Islamic Republic of Iran holds German government to account in this regard and calls for taking decisive and firm action against perpetrators of offensive move, the head of First Department of Western Europe of the Foreign Ministry told the German diplomat.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that offensive action is a clear example of seditious and hate-mongering action, which is categorically condemned by all Muslims, monotheists, purified consciousness and believers in coexistence and dialogue among religions.

