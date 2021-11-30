OIC condemns Herzog’s visit to Ibrahimi Mosque

In a statement issued by OIC, the move was described as a symbol of the Jews’ attempts in the framework of a purposeful plan to intensify control and Judaize the mosque.

The statement reads that Herzog's visit to the holy site provokes Muslim feelings as well as the resumption of the Israeli regime’s aggression against the Palestinian nation, land, and sanctities.

The OIC further called on the international community to take action to support and protect sanctities and historical places and also make Zionists respect the holy places.

According to the Ibrahim mosque custodian, during the Herzog’s visit, occupying forces closed the mosques’ gates to worshippers and visitors. They also prevented the call to afternoon and evening prayers.

Ibrahimi Mosque is located in the old city of al-Khalil which is under the occupation of the Israeli regime.

In 2017, UNESCO declared Ibrahimi Mosque as a historical place belonging to Palestine.

Zionist regime is trying to complete domination of the mosque and turn it into a Jewish worship place.

