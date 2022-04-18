Arab, Islamic states condemn Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Arab and Islamic countries on Sunday condemned the burning of the Holy Quran in the Swedish city of Linköping by a Danish-Swedish racist, a heinous act that sparked a wave of violence, anger and large-scale protests.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, saying that Sweden must deal with the perpetrators of this insulting act and prevent such acts from happening again.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry, for its part, announced that it has noticed the Swedish embassy's ambassador to Baghdad about the government's protest against the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in this country.

In its statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that burning a copy of the Holy Quran is considered as an extremely sensitive insult to their sanctities.

The Danish leader of the far-right Stram Kurs party has burned a copy of the Holy Quran in a heavily-populated Muslim area in Sweden. Rasmus Paludan, accompanied by police, went to an open public space in southern Linkoping on Thursday and placed the Muslim Holy Book down and burned it while ignoring protests from onlookers.

About 200 demonstrators gathered in the square to protest. The group urged the police not to allow the racist leader to carry out his action. After the police ignored the calls, incidents broke out and the group closed the road to traffic, pelting stones at the police.

Similar anti-Muslim actions have been committed earlier by Danish far-right racist groups. Paludan also burned the Quran in 2019.

