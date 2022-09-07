Promises to stop nuclear tests must become binding obligation

Speaking at a meeting of the UN on Wednesday on the occasion of anniversary of Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, Zahra Ershadi said that 26 years have passed since the signing of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty and the world is still waiting for the cessation of nuclear tests, and without a doubt, the main responsibility in this regard lies with the nuclear countries.

Iran, like other non-nuclear countries, regrets any excuse and delay in stopping nuclear tests, and this was even intensified in the failure of the Tenth Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, she added.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Ershadi reiterated that nuclear countries should have learned lessons from the destructive results of nuclear tests that have an impact on the use of nuclear weapons, the tests that have been repeated about 2000 times and half of this number belong to the United States.

Referring to the Treaty on the Non-Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran UN envoy stated that this treaty is a step in the right direction and should be completed with other steps such as the start of negotiations on the Comprehensive Nuclear Weapons Convention and the complete destruction of these inhumane weapons.

