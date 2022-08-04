Iran to switch on JCPOA cameras once accusations set aside

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Thursday, Mohammad Eslami said that IAEA cameras will be switched on under the condition that all false allegations and accusations against Iran are set aside.

In response to a question whether Iran has a plan to switch off other cameras in case of repetition of IAEA’s behavior or not, Eslami said, “No, the cameras that we collected were based on JCPOA or according to its legal term, beyond safeguards, so that these cameras were installed along with the JCPOA agreement in order to measure limits, capacity and nuclear activities of Iran.”

Addressing other JCPOA parties, AEOI chief said that when you did not remain in JCPOA and did not fulfill your obligations and withdrew from it, there is no reason for Iran to continue unilaterally with a quasi-obsolete agreement.

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran announces that as long as other JCPOA parties fail to return to their obligations and do not set aside their false accusations against the country, any camera will not be installed, Eslami emphasized.

Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking a good agreement and a good agreement means respecting interests of Iranian nation, because they have inflicted heavy damages to the interests of Iranian people through this way, he added.