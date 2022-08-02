Iran to return to JCPOA commitments if other parties do so

The AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comments in an interview with the Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen on Tuesday.

"According to the Parliament's law and in order to protect the people's interests, we have taken a series of measures," Kamalvandi said, adding that "Among these measures was the launch of a thousand IR6 centrifuges, and we started injecting gas into these devices yesterday. We continue the enrichment process to meet the country's needs."

"We have already informed the agency about our plan during the negotiations, and the other parties in the negotiations know that we have the parliament's law," he also said.

The AEOI spokesman stressed, "If the other parties return to their commitments, we will also return to our commitments under the nuclear agreement."

Kamalavandi also pointed to the AEOI head's remarks recently that Iran has the capability to build nuclear weapons but it has no plan to do that and said "Mr. Eslami's statement about our ability to obtain a nuclear bomb was misunderstood."

MNA/FNA14010511000658



