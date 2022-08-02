  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2022, 12:08 AM

Iran nuclear program moving ahead very, very fast: IAEA chief

Iran nuclear program moving ahead very, very fast: IAEA chief

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that Iran's nuclear program is "moving ahead very, very fast”.

Speaking among reporters on Tuesday evening, IAEA chief said that Iran’s nuclear program is growing in ambition and capacity.

His remarks came one day after Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the order to launch and inject gas to hundreds of centrifuge machines, including advanced machines, has been issued in line with the implementation of Law of "Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People" as enacted by lawmakers at Iranian Parliament, so that IAEA has previously been informed of the said issue.

Iran's action in injecting gas into hundreds of centrifuges is done as IAEA’s Board of Governors (BoG) passed a resolution on June 8, 2022 and accused Iran of non-cooperation in the nuclear issue.

MA/PR/FNA14010511001059

News Code 189820
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189820/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News