Iran nuclear program moving ahead very, very fast: IAEA chief

Speaking among reporters on Tuesday evening, IAEA chief said that Iran’s nuclear program is growing in ambition and capacity.

His remarks came one day after Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the order to launch and inject gas to hundreds of centrifuge machines, including advanced machines, has been issued in line with the implementation of Law of "Strategic Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People" as enacted by lawmakers at Iranian Parliament, so that IAEA has previously been informed of the said issue.

Iran's action in injecting gas into hundreds of centrifuges is done as IAEA’s Board of Governors (BoG) passed a resolution on June 8, 2022 and accused Iran of non-cooperation in the nuclear issue.

