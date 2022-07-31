  1. Politics
Iran ready to conclude talks in a short order: negotiator

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – The top Iranian nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani says that Tehran is ready for an agreement in the nuclear talks should the other side is prepared to do so.

Deputy Iranian foreign minister who leads the Iranian negotiating team in the talks on the removal of the sanctions Ali Bagheri Kani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday that "We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations which were aimed at fixing the damaging complicated situation caused by the US unilateral & unlawful withdrawal."

Also in this regard most recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani  on the phone on Saturday evening that Iran is willing to achieve "a good, strong and durable agreement."

