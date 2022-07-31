Iran ready to conclude talks in a short order: negotiator

Deputy Iranian foreign minister who leads the Iranian negotiating team in the talks on the removal of the sanctions Ali Bagheri Kani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday that "We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations which were aimed at fixing the damaging complicated situation caused by the US unilateral & unlawful withdrawal."

The top Iranian negotiator added, "We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations which were aimed at fixing the damaging complicated situation caused by the US unilateral & unlawful withdrawal."

Also in this regard most recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the phone on Saturday evening that Iran is willing to achieve "a good, strong and durable agreement."

KI