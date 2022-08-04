  1. Politics
Iran’s chief negotiator arrives in Vienna for talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s negotiating delegation, headed by chief negotiator Ali Bafgheri Kani, arrived in Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday for the resumption of nuclear talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Discussions between representatives of Iran and other parties will be pursued in different formats as of today on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani met and held talks with the Director-General of Political and Security Affairs of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pasquale Ferrara to discuss bilateral ties and latest situation of JCPOA.

During the meeting, Iran's top negotiator pointed to the upcoming trend of negotiations and stressed that in the upcoming talks, serious and real will of the United States for reaching an agreement will be verified.

