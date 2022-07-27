Iran, P4+1 to share ideas to sum up Vienna talks

"Had serious & constructive exchanges with other sides in the course of the past week on Vienna negotiations," Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The Coordinator has shared his ideas to conclude the negotiations. We, too, have our own ideas, both in substance & form, to conclude the negotiations which would be shared," he added.

It came as Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Meanwhile, Iran and the US concluded two days of indirect talks, mediated by the European Union, in the Qatari capital of Doha, late in July in an attempt to break the stalemate in reviving the JCPOA.

